On Friday, with very little advance notice, André 3000, one of the greatest rappers in history, released his first-ever solo album New Blue Sun. As you are almost certainly already aware, that album includes absolutely no rapping — or, for that matter, any vocals at all. Instead, it’s a full-length ambient jazz record, with André playing flutes and digital woodwinds. The critical response to New Blue Sun has been full of admiration, but you can’t blame people for being a little confused. That confusion became the subject of a recent segment of The Daily Show.

Since the departure of Trevor Noah, The Daily Show has been trying out a series of guest-hosts. The most recent is a two-host team, with former Saturday Night Live castmember and longtime Daily Show correspondent Jordan Klepper sharing the desk. On a recent episode, the two of them got into a spirited debate about New Blue Sun, with Jones taking the position that this is not the André album that anyone wanted: “This is how you know the white people are winning. Y’all done turned André 3000 into Jethro Tull!” Watch it below.

André 3000 has been doing some fascinating interviews around the release of New Blue Sun. My friend Zach Baron wrote a GQ feature, and in that story, André talks about how he’s not really sure that he can keep rapping at 48:

I’ve worked with some of the newest, freshest, youngest, and old-school producers. I get beats all the time. I try to write all the time… Even now people think, Oh, man, he’s just sitting on raps, or he’s just holding these raps hostage. I ain’t got no raps like that. It actually feels… sometimes it feels inauthentic for me to rap because I don’t have anything to talk about in that way. I’m 48 years old. And not to say that age is a thing that dictates what you rap about, but in a way it does. And things that happen in my life, like, what are you talking about? “I got to go get a colonoscopy.” What are you rapping about? “My eyesight is going bad.” You can find cool ways to say it, but…

I’d say that we’re in a great moment for middle-aged rapper. Just look at Danny Brown’s Quaranta, which came out the same day as New Blue Sun. But I’d also say that André 3000 should do whatever he wants. New Blue Sun is out now on Epic.