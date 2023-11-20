Philly trio Full Body 2 were a core component of our feature on the New Wave Of American Shoegaze last year. Today they’ve returned with a stellar new EP. Infinity Signature feels a bit like a My Bloody Valentine video game — full of squealing celestial melodies and blown-out power chords and crisp digital beats, all of it playing out as if under an LCD screen. It’s great stuff, so stream it below, and check where you’ll also find dates for Full Body 2’s EP tour with kindred spirits They Are Gutting A Body Of Water.

<a href="https://fullbody2.bandcamp.com/album/infinity-signature">infinity signature by full body 2</a>

TOUR DATES:

11/26 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery +*

11/27 – Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor +*

11/28 – Atlanta, GA @ 529 +*

11/29 – Knoxville, TN @ Pilot Light +*

11/30 – Nashville, TN @ Drkmttr +*

12/01 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers +*

12/02 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada +

12/04 – Phoenix AZ @ Rebel Lounge

12/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Toxy +

12/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop +

12/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Cafe Colonial +

12/09 – Reno, NV @ Holland Project +

12/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court +

12/12 – Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive +

12/13 – Kansas City, MO @ Farewell +

12/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Sinkhole +

12/15 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

12/16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Healer +

12/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Roboto Project

12/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

* with null

+ with they are gutting a body of water