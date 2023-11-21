Last month, emo-revival royalty Dowsing returned with the announcement of No One Said This Would Be Easy, the follow-up to 2019’s Sky Coffin. They shared the lead single “This Is Easy,” and now they’re back with “Simple Projections.”

“‘Simple Projections’ and the rest of our new record was recorded like many other records in a time of uncertainty,” the band told Brooklyn Vegan, who premiered the song. “In a whirlwind 10 days, Erik had COVID-19, his grandfather passed away, and the band had a show to play all in the time spent writing and recording the record. Lyrically ‘Simple Projections’ encapsulates a lot of the uncertainty of life and the overall tone of the record. Like the title of the fifth record kids ‘No One Said This Would Be Easy’ and of course it wasn’t but the band made it happen and we sure are glad it did.”

Listen to “Simple Projections” below.

No One Said This Would Be Easy is out 12/1 on Storm Chasers LTD and Asian Man Records.