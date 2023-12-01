Empress Of — the Los Angeles-based project of Lorely Rodriguez — shared a bunch of collaborations this year. She teamed up with Rina Sawayama for “Kiss Me,” joined Lewis OfMan on “Highway,” and sang with Jam City for “Wild N Sweet.” Today, she’s on her own with “Femenine.”

The sultry club song comes with a music video directed and choreographed by Ryan Heffington; it’s colorful and Euphoria-like, which makes sense since Heffington worked on the show. “Femenine” serves as an enthralling preview of her forthcoming studio album. Watch the video below.