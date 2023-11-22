In a couple weeks, the UK duo Wings Of Desire are releasing Life Is Infinite, a collection of the tracks they’ve been putting out over the past couple years, mostly in pairs. The most recent pair arrived last month, “Chance Of A Lifetime” and “I Will Try My Best.” Today, they’re sharing another two songs, “Angels” and “Better Late Than Never.” Here are their statements on both:

“Angels”: Can you feel the cosmic wave crashing down timelines that no longer serve us? The ethereal and real finally merge into our collective dreamscape and help us paint a better world and re-shape our celestial future.

We’re falling down like angels.

“Better Late Than Never”: In the west, we are ingrained to think getting older is a bad thing.

In the east ageing is championed and seen as an opportunity to gain great insight and wisdom.

The song is about letting go and allowing time to take you on a grand journey of self discovery, and finding empowerment in all the life experience you have gained.



We need to find the transcendent in a world rooted in constant change and destruction. Otherwise we risk being washed ashore.