Brian Jonestown Massacre Brawl Onstage, Cancel Rest Of Tour

News November 22, 2023 12:55 PM By James Rettig

Two members of the Brian Jonestown Massacre got into a brawl on stage during a show at the Forum in Melbourne on Tuesday night. As ABC reports, the band continually left the stage to argue during their beginning of their set. Halfway through, founding member and frontman Anton Newcombe grabbed guitarist Ryan Van Kriedt’s guitar and hit him over the head with it; they chased each other around the stage and things descended into an all-out fight.

Video from the concert shows tensions running high, with Newcombe addressing the audience and his bandmates, saying that Van Kriedt was only ready “to play resentments, not guitars.” Newcombe then directed the venue to cut off his mic, and told Van Kriedt to put down his guitar. “Party’s over, captain,” he said. “There’s no music until you get to fuck (?) … we actually don’t need you. Go. Put my guitar down on the stage and think about what’s happening.”

The rest of the band’s concerts in Australia have been canceled.

