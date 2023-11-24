The 50th anniversary of the Australian label Mushroom Records is being celebrated with a new compilation called Mushroom: 50 Years Of Making Noise, which features covers of down-under acts like Violent Soho and Skyhooks by artists like Gordi and Alex Lahey. The compilation kicks off with a song by Ed Sheeran, who covered Hunters & Collectors’ “Throw Your Arms Around Me.”

Here’s what Sheeran had to say in a video about the song: “I feel weird saying this because I’m English and we have songs that are massive in England that other people don’t know know too, but the first time I actually heard this song was at Michael Gudinski’s memorial when it was played by Mark Seymour, and what I loved about it was the simplicity of the lyrics and the randomness of it … It’s a very, very individual weird cookie but also so conversational.”

Listen below.

The compilation also includes FIDLAR’s cover of the Vines’ “Get Free,” which came out last month:

Mushroom: 50 Years Of Making Noise is out now via Mushroom Group.