Gordi – “Covered In Chrome” (Violent Soho Cover)
Sophie Payten, the Australian musician known as Gordi, released her Inhuman EP last year. Since then, she’s played some Australian shows with Bon Iver, dropped the one-off single “Broke Scene,” and covered Augie March’s “One Crowded Hour.” Today, we get another cover version from Gordi, and it’s a pretty radical reinvention.
The Brisbane alt-rock band Violent Soho is unknown to me, but they’re apparently a big deal in their homeland. Right now, Mushroom Records is celebrating its 50th anniversary, with the label’s artists covering each other. Gordi has taken on “Covered In Chrome,” a tangled, grunge-adjacent rocker that Violent Soho released in 2014. It’s apparently inspired by the 1956 Hungarian Revolution?
Gordi has changed the song into a sort of electronic folk hymn. I like her version better. You can listen to her version and the Violent Soho original below.
Gordi’s version of “Covered In Chrome” is out now on Mushroom.