Sophie Payten, the Australian musician known as Gordi, released her Inhuman EP last year. Since then, she’s played some Australian shows with Bon Iver, dropped the one-off single “Broke Scene,” and covered Augie March’s “One Crowded Hour.” Today, we get another cover version from Gordi, and it’s a pretty radical reinvention.

The Brisbane alt-rock band Violent Soho is unknown to me, but they’re apparently a big deal in their homeland. Right now, Mushroom Records is celebrating its 50th anniversary, with the label’s artists covering each other. Gordi has taken on “Covered In Chrome,” a tangled, grunge-adjacent rocker that Violent Soho released in 2014. It’s apparently inspired by the 1956 Hungarian Revolution?

Gordi has changed the song into a sort of electronic folk hymn. I like her version better. You can listen to her version and the Violent Soho original below.

Gordi’s version of “Covered In Chrome” is out now on Mushroom.