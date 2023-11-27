Dave Grohl Put A “No Cursing” Reminder On His Mic Stand In Abu Dhabi

News November 27, 2023 12:22 PM By James Rettig

Dave Grohl Put A “No Cursing” Reminder On His Mic Stand In Abu Dhabi

News November 27, 2023 12:22 PM By James Rettig

On Sunday night, Foo Fighters performed at Etihad Park in Abu Dhabi as part of a F1 Grand Prix post-race concert series. During their show, Dave Grohl put a “no cursing” sign on his microphone stand to remind himself not to say any swear words. The United Arab Emirates has strict laws banning swearing in public (including online) that result in heavy fines and potential jail time. Here’s some video of him with the sign on display:

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Daryl Hall’s Lawsuit Is Related To John Oates’ Plan To Sell Stake In Business

3 days ago 0

Daryl Hall Takes Out Restraining Order Against John Oates

6 days ago 0

Buffy Sainte-Marie Responds To Investigation Into Her Indigenous Heritage

3 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest