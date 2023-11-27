Dave Grohl Put A “No Cursing” Reminder On His Mic Stand In Abu Dhabi

On Sunday night, Foo Fighters performed at Etihad Park in Abu Dhabi as part of a F1 Grand Prix post-race concert series. During their show, Dave Grohl put a “no cursing” sign on his microphone stand to remind himself not to say any swear words. The United Arab Emirates has strict laws banning swearing in public (including online) that result in heavy fines and potential jail time. Here’s some video of him with the sign on display:

