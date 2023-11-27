Gogol Bordello & Bernard Sumner – “Solidarity” (Angelic Upstarts Cover)

New Music November 27, 2023 1:18 PM By James Rettig

Over the past year, Gogol Bordello’s Eugene Hütz has been raising money for Ukraine, where he was born. That’s involved a benefit show and a charity single, which included contributions from Jello Biafra, Tre Cool, Joe Lally, and more.

Today, Hütz has teamed up with New Order’s Bernard Sumner for a cover of Angelic Upstarts’ “Solidarity,” which has also been a staple of Gogol Bordello’s live sets as of late. “This is a particularly meaningful collaboration for us,” Hütz shared in a statement. “To do this tribute with one of the most masterful and brilliant pioneers, Bernard Sumner, is truly epic and timely.”

The cover comes in two mixes, a “Right To Freedom” one done by Sumner and a “Unity” one done by Hütz. Check out both below.

Proceeds from “Solidarity” will go to Kind Deeds.

