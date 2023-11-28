Nick Cave’s Novel The Death Of Bunny Munro To Become TV Series

Nick Cave is a musician first and foremost, but he’s found other ways to get his apocalyptically bleak voice out into the world, too. Cave wrote the screenplays for the John Hillcoat films The Proposition and Lawless, as well as a reportedly-insane script for a proposed Gladiator sequel that we’ll sadly never get to see. Cave has also written a few novels, and one of them is about to become a TV series.

In 2009, Cave published The Death Of Bunny Munro, his second novel. It’s the story of a sex-addicted salesman who’s reeling from his wife’s suicide. I read that book when it came out, and I found it to be… challenging. But it’s apparently not too challenging for the British actor Matt Smith, who’s adapting the book into a TV seies.

Matt Smith is a former Doctor Who and a star of The Crown, and he’s recently done great work as Daemon Targaryen on House Of The Dragon. Deadline reports that Smith will be the star and executive producer of a Sky Studios version of The Death Of Bunny Munro. Pete Jackson, writer of the crime series Somewhere Boy, is handling the adaptation, and Cave and Industry director Isabella Eklöf will also serve as executive producers. Smith tells Deadline, “To work alongside Nick Cave feels like a great honor. It’s a brilliant exploration of love, grief, and chaos. At its heart a deep, difficult, and tender story about a father and son, coping with loss and change.”