Shaky Knees 2024 Lineup Has Foo Fighters, Weezer, Queens Of The Stone Age, & Noah Kahan

News November 28, 2023 1:21 PM By James Rettig

Shaky Knees 2024 Lineup Has Foo Fighters, Weezer, Queens Of The Stone Age, & Noah Kahan

News November 28, 2023 1:21 PM By James Rettig

The Atlanta-based music festival Shaky Knees has announced its lineup for 2024. Noah Kahan, Weezer, Queens Of The Stone Age, and Foo Fighters have top billing for the three-day fest. (The Foos just headlined Shaky Knees in 2021, though as a replacement for Stevie Nicks.)

Also on the roster for next year is Arcade Fire, Young The Giant, the Offspring, Girl In Red, Billy Idol, Portugal. The Man, Interpol, the Revivalists, Yves Tumor, Metric, Miike Snow, Royal Blood, Sunny Day Real Estate, Palace, Men I Trust, Dinosaur Jr., Waxahatchee, Matt And Kim, and more.

Shaky Knees 2024 will take place from May 3 through 5 at Central Park in downtown Atlanta. Pre-sale tickets are available starting Thursday, November 30 at 10AM ET. More details here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

We Three Kings: boygenius On Their Breakout Year

2 days ago 0

Catholic Priest Stripped Of Administrative Duties For Allowing Sabrina Carpenter Video Shoot In Brooklyn Church

2 days ago 0

Buffy Sainte-Marie Responds To Investigation Into Her Indigenous Heritage

4 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest