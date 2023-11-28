The Atlanta-based music festival Shaky Knees has announced its lineup for 2024. Noah Kahan, Weezer, Queens Of The Stone Age, and Foo Fighters have top billing for the three-day fest. (The Foos just headlined Shaky Knees in 2021, though as a replacement for Stevie Nicks.)

Also on the roster for next year is Arcade Fire, Young The Giant, the Offspring, Girl In Red, Billy Idol, Portugal. The Man, Interpol, the Revivalists, Yves Tumor, Metric, Miike Snow, Royal Blood, Sunny Day Real Estate, Palace, Men I Trust, Dinosaur Jr., Waxahatchee, Matt And Kim, and more.

Shaky Knees 2024 will take place from May 3 through 5 at Central Park in downtown Atlanta. Pre-sale tickets are available starting Thursday, November 30 at 10AM ET. More details here.