Glitterer started out as a hyper-focused one-man machine — former Title Fight leader Ned Russin on his Guided By Voices shit, cranking out short and sharp power-pop nuggets. Since releasing last year’s Fantasy Four EP, Russin has expanded Glitterer into a full-time four-piece band. Early next year, they’ll release the new album Rationale, and we’ve already posted first single “Plastic.” Today, they’ve got another one for us.

Glitterer’s new single “Just A Place” doesn’t have any of the punchiness of the band’s past material. Instead, it’s a graceful, pretty ballad. Russin croons a yearning melody, and the band surrounds him with acoustic guitars and soft synth hums. On the song, Russin sings about living in different places, keeping things nomadic: “What’s it mean to feel at home?/ It’s as familiar to me, just as much as it’s unknown.” Here’s what Russin says about it:

When I started Glitterer, I tried to act like place wasn’t important to me anymore. I had been living in New York for a few years when I started the band. Since then, I’ve moved again, and the band has taken on a DC identity. I love PA, specifically Kingston, and it’s obviously an integral part of my understanding of myself. This song, whose title was almost “William Penn Overture,” tries to hold onto home after it’s too late, and it’s for Rulio the Groundskeeper.

Below, listen to “Just A Place” and check out Glitter’s upcoming tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

2/09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade $

2/10 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham $

2/12 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall $

2/13 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater $

2/14 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk Austin $

2/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater $

2/18 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park $

2/20 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory $

2/21 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall $

2/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile $

2/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex $

2/28 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall $

3/01 – Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s %

3/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cloudland Theater %

3/03 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen %

3/04 – Detroit, MI @ Lager House %

3/05 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground %

3/06 – Montreal, QC @ Sotterenea %

3/07 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom %

3/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Meadows %

3/30 – Washington DC @ Songbyrd

$ with the Hotelier & Foxing

% with Glixen

Rationale is out 2/23 on ANTI-.