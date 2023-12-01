Stream The New Adam Green Tribute Feat. Father John Misty, Jenny Lewis, The Lemonheads, & More

New Music December 1, 2023 12:17 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Stream The New Adam Green Tribute Feat. Father John Misty, Jenny Lewis, The Lemonheads, & More

New Music December 1, 2023 12:17 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Last month, Org Music announced Moping In Style: A Tribute To Adam Green, a compilation album full of indie greats paying homage to the Moldy Peaches member. We previewed the collection with “That Fucking Feeling” and “Her Father And Her” by Ben Kweller and now the full LP is out.

Other highlights include Regina Spektor and Jack Dishel’s rendition of “We’re Not Supposed To Be Lovers,” Father John Misty’s “Musical Ladders” cover, and Jenny Lewis’ take on “Breaking Locks.” Stream Moping In Style: A Tribute To Adam Green below.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Weird Al Disses Spotify In His Spotify Wrapped Artist Message

2 days ago 0

André 3000 Surpasses Tool For Longest Hot 100 Hit Of All Time

3 days ago 0

Paul McCartney, Elton John, & Garth Brooks Will Appear In This Is Spinal Tap Sequel

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest