Stream The New Adam Green Tribute Feat. Father John Misty, Jenny Lewis, The Lemonheads, & More

Last month, Org Music announced Moping In Style: A Tribute To Adam Green, a compilation album full of indie greats paying homage to the Moldy Peaches member. We previewed the collection with “That Fucking Feeling” and “Her Father And Her” by Ben Kweller and now the full LP is out.

Other highlights include Regina Spektor and Jack Dishel’s rendition of “We’re Not Supposed To Be Lovers,” Father John Misty’s “Musical Ladders” cover, and Jenny Lewis’ take on “Breaking Locks.” Stream Moping In Style: A Tribute To Adam Green below.