Stream Minor Threat’s Previously Unreleased Out Of Step Outtakes

New Music December 1, 2023 12:03 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Five years ago, Minor Threat reunite to recreate the iconic Salad Days EP cover. Today, the hardcore heroes are sharing outtakes from Out Of Step in honor of its 40th anniversary.

Recorded at Inner Ear Studio in January 1983, Out Of Step was the band’s final new release breaking up. Brian Baker moved from bass to second guitar; Steve Hansgen was on bass. Because there was blank tape left on the reel after recording the songs, they recorded an instrumental with the working title “Addams Family,” which was used as a coda to “Cashing In.” They also recorded new versions of “In My Eyes” and “Filler.” Those two tracks didn’t get mixed and were forgotten until the tapes were digitized in 2021. Now, Ian MacKaye and Don Zientara have mixed them as well as the complete take of “Addams Family.” Hear the three-song EP below.

