Kirin J Callinan has finally announced his fourth album If I Could Sing. Some lucky fans have already heard it at a listening party, others have it on a USB drive from his live shows. However, the Australian musician and provocateur revealed its official release date in February and shared “Crazier Idea.”

“Crazier Idea” follows singles “Eternally Hateful,” “Anæmic Adonis,” and “Young Drunk Driver.” Read what he said about the new track in a statement:

When the spirit comes to play, the game she plays is real, for those of us who fly… we fly into the sun, we’re chasing after one “Crazier Idea” begins “Crazier Idea,” clueing us in to the inspired, playful three & a half minute, possibly crazy idea that’s about to transpire. If there was truly any doubt whether I could indeed sing, as the album title suggests, it is surely dispelled here. Mixed & mastered in a deadline day fluster in the studio it was written (credited as “Greasy Studios,” deep within the suburban sprawl o northern Paris) in order to make the album’s final cut, to be pressed to plastic and streamed to the masses as soon as humanely possible; “Crazier Idea” had a far more impulsive, providential, auspicious, serendipitous, chance & curious conception. Co-writer Max Baby first inquisitively & quite innocently played me a strange sample of a sound he had created several years earlier, a sound that would now ultimately & finally become the musical core of “Crazier Idea” ~ the alien stabs & orchestral hits that continue throughout ~ to which Max was immediately met with ecstatic & hurried jubilation from me, who’s words & melody soon freely flowed, written & demo’d in 5 minutes flat, before some reverse engineering of “Crazier Idea”‘s semi-abstract, inspired & almost jazz-fusion chordal arrangement would come to provide the song its instrumental spinal column. Testament to our musical ambition, Crazier Idea is seemingly just the beginning, a sign of songs to come.

Hear “Crazier Idea” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Bread Of Love”

02 “Young Drunk Drivers” (ft. Hubert Lenoir)

03 “Anæmic Adonis”

04 “Eternally Hateful”

05 “If I Could Sing”

06 “Crazier Idea”

07 “Chop Chop”

08 “It’s The Truth”

09 “Untitled 8”

10 “My Little One”

11 “…In Absolutes”

12 “Disdain’s Not Dead”

If I Could Sing is out 2/2 on Worse Records.