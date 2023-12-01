Early next year, Jason Lytle’s long-running psychedelic pop project Grandaddy will release the new LP Blu Wav, their first since 2017’s Last Place. We’ve already posted first single “Watercooler,” and now Grandaddy has also dropped another one called “Cabin In My Mind.”

“Cabin In My Mind” is vintage Grandaddy. Jason Lytle sings the song in a kind of hushed, awed sigh, and the track is full of gasping, ethereal harmonies and mournful pedal steel. It’s music for staring contemplatively through windows during daylight lulls. Director Aaron Beckum’s video concerns the adventures of of a statue of a wolf. Here’s what Lytle says about the song:

A while back, I was traveling with a friend, doing some shows and just riffing, and he came up with this phrase. It made so much sense to me and had so many things just within the title itself: shutting off and just, like, going inward. It’s fun to imagine literally a cabin inside your mind. “I’m out of here, see ya, guys,” and you walk in the front door, shut the door and disappear for a while. It was perfect like an old country song where the title says everything. I remembered the phrase, and it was easy for me to pick it up and just make it work.

Check out the “Cabin In My Mind” video below.

Blu Wav is out 2/16 on Dangerbird.