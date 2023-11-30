All throughout the fall, Ben Gibbard’s two bands the Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie fired up the millennial nostalgia machine, launching a co-headlining tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the former group’s lone album Give Up and Death Cab’s career pinnacle Transatlanticism. This spring, they’re running it back.

A new leg of the tour has been announced, with dates across North America and one mysterious London show to be announced. Slow Pulp will open every North American gig. Ticket presales begin Wednesday, Dec. 6, and public onsale begins Friday, Dec. 8. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

04/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

04/24 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center *

04/26 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium *

04/27 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park Raleigh *

04/29 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

04/30 – Columbus, OH @ The Schottenstein Center *

05/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center *

05/03 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena *

05/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

05/06 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre *

05/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena *

05/09 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center *

05/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Venue TBA *

05/12 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Central Arena *

05/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre *

05/15 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

TBD – London, UK @ Venue TBA

* w/ Special Guest Slow Pulp