Death Cab For Cutie & The Postal Service Add 2024 Leg To Co-Headlining Tour

News November 30, 2023 1:16 PM By Chris DeVille

Death Cab For Cutie & The Postal Service Add 2024 Leg To Co-Headlining Tour

News November 30, 2023 1:16 PM By Chris DeVille

All throughout the fall, Ben Gibbard’s two bands the Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie fired up the millennial nostalgia machine, launching a co-headlining tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the former group’s lone album Give Up and Death Cab’s career pinnacle Transatlanticism. This spring, they’re running it back.

A new leg of the tour has been announced, with dates across North America and one mysterious London show to be announced. Slow Pulp will open every North American gig. Ticket presales begin Wednesday, Dec. 6, and public onsale begins Friday, Dec. 8. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:
04/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *
04/24 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center *
04/26 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium *
04/27 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park Raleigh *
04/29 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *
04/30 – Columbus, OH @ The Schottenstein Center *
05/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center *
05/03 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena *
05/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *
05/06 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre *
05/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena *
05/09 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center *
05/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Venue TBA *
05/12 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Central Arena *
05/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre *
05/15 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *
TBD – London, UK @ Venue TBA

* w/ Special Guest Slow Pulp

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Weird Al Disses Spotify In His Spotify Wrapped Artist Message

2 days ago 0

André 3000 Surpasses Tool For Longest Hot 100 Hit Of All Time

3 days ago 0

Paul McCartney, Elton John, & Garth Brooks Will Appear In This Is Spinal Tap Sequel

4 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest