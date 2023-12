Earlier this year, Beyoncé collaborated with Travis Scott on “DELRESTO (ECHOES)” as well as with Kendrick Lamar for a remix of “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM.” Her Renaissance concert film is officially in theaters today, and she used the closing credits as an opportunity to premiere a new song called “MY HOUSE.”

Since Renaissance watched her go full dance music, “MY HOUSE” is Beyoncé’s first rap track in a while. It was written and produced with The-Dream. Listen below.