We didn’t get a lot of new breakout rap stars this year, but one person who did make a big jump to a national audience was Sexyy Red. This past summer, Sexyy Red’s freaky but blasé anthems like “Pound Town” and SkeeYee” went from meme-bait to straight-up crossover hit status, and Sexyy put in a scene-stealing appearance on Drake’s For All The Dogs album. Now, Sexyy has put out a deluxe edition of her Hood Hottest Princess album, adding 11 tracks to an album that only had 11 tracks in the first place.

I truly don’t understand why an artist would do the deluxe-edition thing, doubling the size of their album, when they could just release a whole new album instead. That’s really what we have here: A whole new Sexyy Red album. But I’m not in charge of any labels, and people are going to do what they do. I can say that the tracks on the Hood Hottest Princess deluxe are up to the standards of the original. Some of the songs are a little more polished, but Sexyy Red’s hasn’t sanded down any of her edges.

Sexyy Red is working with bigger artists now, too. The new Hood Hottest Princess deluxe includes the previously-released singles “Shake Yo Dreads” and “Free My N***a,” as well as contributions from Chief Keef, 42 Dugg, G Herbo, and Sukihana, as well as production from hitmakers like Tay Keith and Mike Will Made-It. The Summer Walker collab “I Might” shows that Sexyy can do the R&B-crossover thing without compromising. Stream the deluxe edition below.

Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe) is out now on Open Shift/Gamma.