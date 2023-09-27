A few months ago, the extremely horny St. Louis rookie Sexyy Red released Hood Hottest Princess, one of of the year’s most straight-up fun rap albums. Her songs “Pound Town” and “SkeeYee” have become up-from-underground hits. In the past few weeks, Sexyy Red has appeared on tracks with Lil Durk and Moneybagg Yo, and now she’s got a new single on the soundtrack for the HBO show Rap Sh!t.

The Issa Rae-produced Rap Sh!t tells the story of two Miami women who hope to use rap to escape lives of credit card fraud and OnlyFans sex work. It’s a sort of fictionalized sitcom version of City Girls’ story, and both City Girls are co-executive producers. The show’s second season is set to arrive in November, and it’ll come with the new compilation Rap Sh!t: The Mixtape. That tape’s first single is Sexyy Red’s bouncy, catchy workout “No Panties,” which is about exactly what it says it’s about. The song is actually credited to Sexyy Red and Raedio, but Raedio is just Issa Rae’s music production company. Give it a listen below.

Yesterday, Sexyy Red also dropped the video for her new single “Shake Yo Dreads,” which is not associated with any known HBO show but which has a fun, reckless immediacy. The thunderous chanting on this one reminds me of prime Waka Flocka Flame. Check it out below.

Rap Sh!t: The Mixtape is out 11/3 on Raedio/Def Jam.