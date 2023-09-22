Raunchy St. Louis newcomer Sexyy Red is one of the most purely entertaining new rappers to come along this year. Last week, she released her Lil Durk collab “Hellcats SRTs 2.” Now, she’s popped up on a new track with the still-thriving Memphis journeyman Moneybagg Yo — a natural team-up of Southern rappers who spell their names with inexplicable double-letters.

Earlier this year, Moneybagg Yo teamed up with GloRilla on “On Wat U On,” one of the singles from his Hard To Love mixtape. The new song “Big Dawg” is set for inclusion on Gangsta Art 2, a forthcoming compilation from Yo Gotti’s CMG label. On the track, Moneybagg Yo and Sexyy Red get horny in each other’s general direction. It’s a fun song, and you can watch the video below.