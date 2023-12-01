Drake and his associates are bringing back Luna Luna as an exhibition in Los Angeles this month. Although I’d never heard of Luna Luna before today, this seems like a fairly big deal.

According to the newly launched lunaluna.com, Luna Luna is “the world’s first art amusement park: rescued and on view for the first time in nearly four decades.” The site also offers this backstory:

In the summer of 1987, a fantastical fairground unlike any ever witnessed landed in Hamburg, Germany. Artist and curator André Heller invited over thirty renowned visionaries — including Salvador Dalí, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and Sonia Delaunay — to design rides, games, and attractions into one extravaganza for all to enjoy.

Some of the other artists who contributed to the park include Keith Haring, Roy Lichtenstein, and Rebecca Horn. According to the LA Times, here’s some of what they contributed to the park:

The creations of Luna Luna were dreamed up by icons of contemporary art — an enchanted forest, for instance, crafted by David Hockney, or a Ferris wheel envisioned by Jean-Michel Basquiat, where the whimsical contrasts with violent images of an exploding house and stark phrases of racial inequality, all placed like graffiti in haste. There’s more, including a celebratory carousel from Keith Haring, where the artist’s curved creatures come alive as toy-like blocks.

Per that Times report, after that initial run in Hamburg in 1987, Luna Luna was supposed to reopen in San Diego in the early ’90s, but money and red tape got in the way. Until recently, the Luna Luna attractions were stored two hours north of Texas. But Drake and his entertainment firm DreamCrew bought the park’s attractions last year for an undisclosed sum, and they’re coming back this month in a warehouse space on the outskirts of downtown Los Angeles.

“Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy” will run through the spring. Those in attendance will not be able to ride the rides, many of which would not pass a safety inspection in 2023, but the idea is to recapture the park’s sense of surreal wonder. More details are available here.