The screamo underground is a communal place. Bands don’t just make split 7″ EPs; they make full-on split albums. A couple of months ago, we got Snag and Coma Regalia’s MMXXIII. Now, New Jersey’s Massa Nera and Los Angeles’ Quiet Fear are getting ready to release Quatro Vientos // Cinco Soles, a new record where both bands will alternate songs and then combine forces on closing track “Nueva llama.”

Massa Nera are a prolific force who released the LP Derramar | Querer | Borrar almost exactly a year ago. Quiet Fear don’t put out as much music, but they’ve been out for just as long; their most recent record is a 2022 split with Amitié and Mirin Bide. Both bands make a ton of thrashy, impassioned noise, and they’ve both shared new songs from Quatro Vientos // Cinco Soles. Below, listen to Massa Nera’s towering-freakout opener “Bloated” and Quiet Fear’s choppy, staccato “Presidio.”

TRACKLIST:

01 Massa Nera – “Bloated”

02 Quiet Fear – “Entre las manos y el colmillo”

03 Massa Nera – “Division”

04 Quiet Fear – “N.U.M.”

05 Massa Nera – “I Point To The River”

06 Quiet Fear – “Presidio”

07 Massa Nera & Quiet Fear – “Nueva llama”

Quatro Vientos // Cinco Soles is out 1/12 on Persistent Vision Records.