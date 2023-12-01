Last year, the Memphis rapper GloRilla erupted out of the underground, scoring a couple of massive hits and ending the year with the release of her Anyways, Life’s Great… EP. GloRilla’s been a little quieter this year, though she has come out with a few new singles. And today, GloRilla’s on a new track with the ascendant Chicago MC FendiDa Rappa.

FendiDa Rappa had her biggest career moment this past summer, when Cardi B jumped on her song “Point Me 2.” GloRilla also got a big assist from Cardi with lat year’s “Tomorrow 2.” “In The Trunk,” the new FendiDa Rappa/GloRilla track, has both of them talking horny, reckless shit over a skittering drill beat. In the video, they take over a convenience store. Check it out below.