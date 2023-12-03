Olivia Rodrigo Accepts Award From St. Vincent, Sings “Can’t Catch Me Now” Live For The First Time

Olivia Rodrigo was presented with a Storyteller Of The Year award at Variety‘s annual Hitmakers brunch. St. Vincent handed over the award, describing her as a “precious baby angel muffin, but if a precious baby angel muffin were also tough as nails and cool as hell.”

“Telling stories through songwriting has been my favorite thing to do for as long as I can remember,” Rodrigo said in her speech accepting the award. “I write to figure out how I feel, to move through my emotions, and to commemorate and honor seasons of my life. I also got the chance to write a song for the new Hunger Games movie recently and it taught me how much I also loved writing songs from another person’s point of view and how fun and collaborative it can be.”

Rodrigo accepted the Storyteller Of The Year award at a ceremony on Saturday. The night before that, she performed at KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball, and she performed that Hunger Games song, “Can’t Catch Me Now,” live for the first time.

Here’s some video:

