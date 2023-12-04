Despite their decision to choose the band name @, the Philly/Baltimore psychedelic folk duo @ had a big breakout year, releasing their debut album Mind Palace Music and landing on our Best New Bands list. They’ll start off next year with the release of a new EP called — I swear — Are You There, God? It’s Me, @. Today, they’ve shared its first single.

@’s new song “Soul Hole” is a cascade of giddy Animal Collective-style harmonies, and it’s got a bugged-out CGI video about — I hope I’m getting this right — a guy who has sex with worms in an alternate dimension called Car World. In a press release, @’s Victoria Rose says, “The vocal loop of this song was found as a recording which I have no recollection of making. It was quantized and developed into a track about going to the ‘Soul Hole,’ a place where worldly desires and materiality do not exist.” Here’s how director Devon Voelkel describes the video:

The music video for “Soul Hole” tries to answer the simple question: “What is Car World?” Car World is a community-led organization for the greater good, on a mission to rescue the Attendants — an alien species in an alternate universe. This mission is headed by William Banks, a Brooklyn comedian and the to-be savior of Car World (which is Earth World in Arm Universe). Most further questions can be answered in video, which does its best to cover the broad strokes of Car World, its mission, and its origin. We were also lucky enough to use the power of computer graphics to create the most realistic depiction to date of William’s journey to Car World, and what it might have been like to be there. As the Leader of Car World Philadelphia, it has been an honor.

Below, check out the “Soul Hole” video and the new EP’s tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Processional”

02 “Are You There God? It’s Me, @”

03 “Webcrawler”

04 “Odor In The Court”

05 “Soul Hole”

The Are You There, God? It’s Me, @ EP is out 1/12 on Carpark.