Earlier this year, Beach Fossils released Bunny, their first proper full-length album since 2017’s Somersault. Despite being around for more than a decade and despite being quite popular, the dreamy indie-rock band had never performed on television. That was rectified over the weekend when Beach Fossils appeared on CBS Saturday Morning for their TV debut. They did three Bunny tracks: “Don’t Fade Away,” “Run To The Moon,” and “Sleeping On My Own.” Watch video of all those below.