Friko – “For Ella”

Pooneh Ghana

New Music December 5, 2023 12:53 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Last month, Chicago duo Friko announced their debut album Where we’ve been, Where we go from here and shared the lead single “Crashing Through.” Today, they’re sharing “For Ella” with a video directed by Alice Avery.

“‘For Ella’ is our ode to classical music and we knew from the beginning we wanted the song to go side by side with a stop motion video,” the band said in a statement. “We’ve been working with our close friend Alice Avery, who also went to the same high school as us, on various videos, but the connection between this video and song feel particularly special to us.”

Watch the music video below.

Where we’ve been, Where we go from here is out 2/16 on ATO Records.

