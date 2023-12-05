Paul McCartney Shares Eulogy For Denny Laine

Reg Lancaster/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Reg Lancaster/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Paul McCartney has shared a eulogy for his Wings bandmate Denny Laine, who recently passed away at age 79. “I have many fond memories of my time with Denny: from the early days when The Beatles toured with the Moody Blues,” McCartney wrote. “Our two bands had a lot of respect for each other and a lot of fun together.”

“Denny joined Wings at the outset,” McCartney continued. “He was an outstanding vocalist and guitar player. His most famous performance is probably ‘Go Now’ an old Bessie Banks song which he would sing brilliantly. He and I wrote some songs together the most successful being ‘Mull of Kintyre’ which was a big hit in the Seventies.”

“We had drifted apart but in recent years managed to reestablish our friendship and share memories of our times together,” McCartney went on. “Denny was a great talent with a fine sense of humour and was always ready to help other people. He will be missed by all his fans and remembered with great fondness by his friends. I send my condolences and best wishes to his wife, Elizabeth and family.”

