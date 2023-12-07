Lana Del Rey, Clairo, & Bartees Strange Appear In Bleachers’ “Alma Mater” Video

Last month, Bleachers announced their new self-titled album alongside the release of the single “Alma Mater” featuring Lana Del Rey. Jack Antonoff also welcomed Bartees Strange on guitars and vocals as well as Clairo on harmonies. Today, the video is out, and it includes all these beloved musicians.

Directed by Alex Lockett, the video also has Antonoff’s sister Rachel and his parents, as well as his wife Margaret Qualley. Antonoff is cruising around in a sleek car — probably the one from the album artwork — and passes Bartees holding a dog, and later, Clairo holding a plant. Watch it below.

Bleachers is out 3/8 via Dirty Hit.