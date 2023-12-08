Watch Olivia Rodrigo Joke “Drivers License” Is About Adam Driver In Their SNL Promos

The last two Saturday Night Live episodes of 2023 are coming up, and the guests are pretty stacked with Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Driver this weekend and Billie Eilish and Kate McKinnon the next. Rodrigo made her SNL debut back in 2021 to play some songs from Sour, one of which was used for a joke in this new SNL promo.

Rodrigo and Driver are a strange pairing to begin with. However, the joke is right there — “Okay, this is awkward,” Heidi Gardner says. “Olivia Rodrigo and the guy she wrote a song about.” When Driver asks which song, Gardner says, “‘Drivers Lincense.’ Adam Driver.” Rodrigo confirms, “It’s a hundred percent about you.” Watch the clip below, along with the “Drivers License” skit SNL did in February 2021, before Rodrigo was on the show.

Rodrigo also appeared on The Tonight Show on Thursday night, where she chatted with Jimmy Fallon about her Grammy noms and played a game.