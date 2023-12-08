A few days ago, Brenda Lee became the oldest person to earn a new #1 hit as “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” topped the Hot 100 chart, 65 years after its release. Tonight, the 78-year-old singer celebrated the milestone with a performance.

Lee brought the classic song to NBC’s Christmas At The Opry with her signature charisma. At the end, she was joined by Wynonna Judd, Chrissy Metz, Trace Adkins, Lauren Alaina, and more. Watch below.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” is #2 on the singles chart, and Mariah Carey sent Lee flowers.