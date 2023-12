Diplo is often in the news for unsavory reasons, which continued this week with new allegations that he distributed revenge porn. That’s not great, and neither are the optics of pop-country star Maren Morris jumping on one of his tracks right now for her latest dalliance with pure pop music. Nonetheless, “42,” co-written by Ryan Tedder, is out today. It’s no “The Middle,” but you can hear it below if you’re curious.