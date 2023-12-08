Last month, Buffalo rap phenom Benny The Butcher teamed up with an on-fire Lil Wayne to release “Big Dog,” the first single from his next major-label album. It’s one of the best songs of Benny’s whole career, and it’s a hell of an introduction for that next LP. Today, Benny announces that his new album Everybody Can’t Go is coming out next month on Def Jam, and he’s also shared another song.

Benny’s new single “One Foot In” is all about existing in the music business and the criminal underworld at the same time — a difficult proposition for anyone. The track features Syracuse rapper Stove God Cooks, a fellow Griselda affiliate and natural pairing, and it’s got a mean head-splitter beat from producer Hit-Boy. Watch the no-frills video below.

Everybody Can’t Go is out 1/26 on Def Jam.