Sometimes, fortune smiles on you. Sometimes, you get up in the morning and the sun is shining a bit brighter, food tastes a bit better. Sometimes, Benny The Butcher and Lil Wayne get together to rip an Alchemist beat to pieces. It’s the little things. You just have to appreciate these moments when they happen.

Benny The Butcher has done well for himself on Alchemist beats in the past. Last year, the Griselda fixture scored a Hot 100 hit when he and J. Cole got together for the Alc production “Johnny P’s Caddy.” Lil Wayne has done some real damage on Alchemist tracks, too — “Alchemist Shit” from the first Dedication mixtape, the 2009 Jadakiss collab “Death Wish,” the almighty Fabolous/Juelz Santana Carter III team-up “You Ain’t Got Nuthin.” (Fab on that song? Jesus Christ. “Kermit, think before you ribbit, don’t get murdered over your song before you ad-lib it.”) And those are just the Wayne/Alchemist highlights.

Three years ago, Benny and Wayne teamed up on Benny’s single “Timeless,” which also featured Big Sean. That was cool, but it wasn’t this. Today, Benny The Butcher announced plans to release a new album called Everybody Can’t Go on Def Jam early next year. We don’t have any of the details yet, but we have the lead single, and it’s an absolute fucking beast. The new “Big Dog” has a reliably hazy beat from Alchemist, who released his own Flying High Part Two EP today. Both Benny and Lil Wayne approach that beat with serious focus and intention.

Benny: “If you ain’t the mob, you trippin’/ I pay for titties and kids’ tuition/ Then made my homies celebrities, took ’em on tour with me, fresh out of prison.” Wayne: “Got the hoochies and the hookers with the booties and the bosoms/ Snipers like Kevin Durant, shooters be like Devin Booker.” Lots of dog-related puns from Wayne, too. It’s been a minute since I’ve heard either guy this locked-in. This is just a great rap song, and you can hear it below.