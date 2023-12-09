Watch Muncie Girls Play Farewell Show In Manchester

News December 9, 2023 2:25 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Earlier this year, our 2016 Band To Watch Muncie Girls announced their breakup. “We started this band when we were 17 and the biggest goal we could muster up was to release a 7” single,” they wrote. “We ended up doing more things and going to more places than we could ever have imagined.” They played their farewell show on Friday night in Manchester at The White Hotel. Watch footage from the gig below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Callum Friend (@callumthefriend)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daniel Rourke (@danieljrourke_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adam Batty (@adam_batty)

Danielle Chelosky Editor

