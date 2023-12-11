Twitching Tongues’ Cayle Sain Dead At 31

Cayle Sain, a musician who’s played in hardcore bands like Twitching Tongues and Downpresser, has died. Twitching Tongues broke the news of Sain’s passing on Twitter yesterday, and many of his bandmates and peers have shared tributes. No cause of death has been reported. According to Metalsucks, Sain was 31.

Cayle Sain first became known as the drummer for the Southern California hardcore band Betrayal. In the past 15 years, he played on records from Downpresser, God’s Hate, Mizery, Fuming Mouth, and the metal-influenced rapper Ghostemane. Sain joined Twitching Tongues in 2015, and he was part of that band’s revival over the past year. Below, check out some of Sain’s work, as well as the tributes from his friends, via Brooklyn Vegan.

