Twitching Tongues’ Cayle Sain Dead At 31

News December 11, 2023 10:10 AM By Tom Breihan

Twitching Tongues’ Cayle Sain Dead At 31

News December 11, 2023 10:10 AM By Tom Breihan

Cayle Sain, a musician who’s played in hardcore bands like Twitching Tongues and Downpresser, has died. Twitching Tongues broke the news of Sain’s passing on Twitter yesterday, and many of his bandmates and peers have shared tributes. No cause of death has been reported. According to Metalsucks, Sain was 31.

Cayle Sain first became known as the drummer for the Southern California hardcore band Betrayal. In the past 15 years, he played on records from Downpresser, God’s Hate, Mizery, Fuming Mouth, and the metal-influenced rapper Ghostemane. Sain joined Twitching Tongues in 2015, and he was part of that band’s revival over the past year. Below, check out some of Sain’s work, as well as the tributes from his friends, via Brooklyn Vegan.

https://twitter.com/twtchngtongues/status/173400676519560

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The 50 Best Albums Of 2023

6 days ago 0

Paul McCartney Releases “Band On The Run” Without Orchestral Overdubs From Wings’ New 50th Anniversary Reissue

3 days ago 0

The 10 Best Country Albums Of 2023

3 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest