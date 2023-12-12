Andrew W.K. And Kat Dennings Are Married Now

In 2021, Kat Dennings — star of 2 Broke Girls, Thor, and Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist — announced that she’d gotten engaged to Andrew W.K., veteran party-rocker and figure of mystery. This was a surprise! As with so many things related to Andrew W.K., it seemed like it might be some kind of prank or conceptual stunt, but no, it’s forever. Dennings and AWK got married in Los Angeles last month, and Dennings shared her wedding pictures last night.

Kat Dennings and Andrew W.K. tell Vogue that they met through “mystical circumstances” and that they proposed to each other at the “exact same moment.” It’s AWK’s second marriage and Dennings’ first. The couple tied the knot at their home in LA after planning the wedding themselves. Dennings wore a vintage Alexander McQueen gown. She recently lost her father, but her mother walked her down the aisle. The wedding was small — just 15 people, including their friends Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song. Vogue has a bunch of photos, and you can see the ones that Dennings posted to Instagram below.

Andrew W.K. and Kat Dennings haven’t share too many photos from the wedding reception, but I bet they partied hard.