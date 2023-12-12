The American Analog Set Share Previously Unreleased “You Don’t Want Me To Arrive, Do You?” From New Box Set

A couple months ago, the American Analog Set released their first new album in 18 years, For Forever, with little advance warning. In addition to that new material, the band is looking back with a box set called New Drifters, which will be out via Numero Group early next year.

It includes remastered versions of the band’s first three albums — 1996’s The Fun Of Watching Fireworks, 1997’s From Our Living Room To Yours, and 1999’s The Golden Band — and two discs of previously unreleased B-sides, outtakes, and demos.

You can hear one of those, “You Don’t Want Me To Arrive, Do You?” below, alongside the also recently released “Queen Of Her Own Parade” and an unboxing video.

The New Drifters box set is out 2/9 via Numero Group. Pre-order it here. In addition to that, American Analog Set leader Andrew Kinney’s 2003 split with Ben Gibbard, HOME, is also getting its first-ever vinyl edition — details Here.