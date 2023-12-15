Jason Isbell Covers Bon Iver’s “Towers,” Says New Teeth Improved His Falsetto

Earlier this year, Jason Isbell got his teeth fixed. On Twitter, he wrote that this was not purely an aesthetic decision: “I had bone loss, severe infection and neuralgia, and without the repairs I wasn’t gonna be singing much longer. Like I don’t know if I mentioned this in any songs or interviews or whatnot, but I’m a recovering alcoholic from Alabama. It should really make sense to everyone.” Now that he’s got a whole new set of chompers, Isbell can apparently do things with his voice that weren’t previously possible. He can, for instance, sing in falsetto, which means he can cover Bon Iver.

Finally I can tell you all- the teeth were in preparation for my role in Killers of The Flower Moon. I prepared for 40 years. These my real teeth pic.twitter.com/wEAUBfyrK7 — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) November 9, 2023

On Instagram today, Jason Isbell posted a video of himself playing a solo-acoustic cover of Bon Iver’s 2011 song “Towers.” In the caption, he wrote that he was trying to challenge himself and see what his voice could do: “Strangely enough when I got the teeth fixed, my falsetto got much more usable. I’m working on it with the most falsetto-ass jams I can think of. This one is HARD but I do love it.” It’s definitely a little disorienting to hear Isbell hit those high notes, but I think he does a good job. Check out Isbell’s cover and the video for Bon Iver’s original below.