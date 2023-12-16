Jenny Lewis Talks Mr. Belvedere, Rilo Kiley, & Greening Out On Office Hours

Earlier this month, Album Of The Year honorees Wednesday performed on Office Hours Live. This week the comedy podcast/call-in show (hosted by Tim Heidecker, DJ Douggpound, and Vic Berger) shared a new episode with Jenny Lewis as a guest.

The musician discussed her time as a child actor on shows like Mr. Belvedere, Webster, and Growing Pains; forming Rilo Kiley with Blake Sennett; and smoking enough weed to pass out at a Kings Of Convenience show. She performed “Puppy And A Truck,” which she says she wrote during Beck’s pandemic songwriting camp, from her latest album Joy’All.

Kyle Mooney was in the studio too, as was Jonathan Rado who covered Bruce Springsteen’s “Thunder Road” with Heidecker. And Steve Albini Zoomed in to discuss this weekend’s Letters To Santa fundraiser and why Slint were the first emo band.

Watch Lewis in the podcast below at around 1h35m14s and then 2h55m45s.