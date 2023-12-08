Wednesday’s Rat Saw God is the best album of 2023, says we. The band is back on the road and have a busy schedule in 2024 too, and today you can check out some new live clips from their recent media rounds.

The full band visited SiriusXM studios in New York to perform “Quarry” and you can watch that whole video if you have SiriusXM. Also the duo of Karly Hartzman and Jake Lenderman beamed into Tim Heidecker’s Office Hours Live to open the latest episode with “My Voice Is A Little Horse” (from Lenderman and Wednesday’s 2021 collaborative EP Guttering) and close it (at 58m30s) with Lenderman’s “Rudolph” from earlier this year. The pair chatted with the hosts around 18m25s and Hartzman shouts out DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ’s Destiny, which also appeared on Stereogum’s 50 Best Albums Of 2023 list. Watch below.

.@Wednesday_Band_ came through with their exclusive live performance of “Quarry” 🌟 Watch the full performance now: https://t.co/Iqoa89xrgx pic.twitter.com/5HRYSI3FCn — SiriusXMU (@siriusxmu) December 7, 2023

TOUR DATES:

12/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon +

12/09 – Ojai, CA @ Deer Lodge +

12/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop +

12/12 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios +

12/13 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern +

1/19 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre @

1/20 – Winston-Salem, NC @ SECCA @

1/21 – Boone, NC @ Lily’s Snack Bar @

1/22 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry @

1/23 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club @

1/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #

1/27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall @

1/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop @

1/30 – Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl @

2/01 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s @

2/02 – Pensacola, FL @ The Handlebar @*

2/03 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits @*

2/04 – Orlando, FL @ The Social @*

2/06 – Miami, FL @ Gramps @*

2/08 – Savannah, GA @ Lodge of Sorrows @

2/09 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt @

2/10 – Chattanooga, TN @ Cherry Street Tavern @

5/14 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf %

5/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom %

5/16 – San Diego, CA @ Quartyard %

5/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether %

5/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore %

5/20 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall %

5/21 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre %

5/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre %

5/24 – Missoula, MT @ Zootown Arts Community Center %

5/25 – Bozeman, MT @ The ELM %

5/28 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre %

5/30 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown %

7/27 – Greenville, SC @ Altered States Libation & Arts Festival

8/23 – Málaga, Spain @ Canela Party

# with Lowertown

^ with Das Blisschen Totschlag

+ Karly Hartzman & MJ Lenderman only, with Dan Wriggins

@ with Hotline TNT

* with They Hate Change

% with Draag