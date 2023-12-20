Ryan Gosling And Mark Ronson Release Christmas Version Of “I’m Just Ken”

Ryan Gosling And Mark Ronson Release Christmas Version Of “I’m Just Ken”

The Barbie movie was one of the biggest spectacles of 2023. If the film itself wasn’t a big enough deal, the soundtrack was stacked. Though Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Ice Spice, and Charli XCX had songs on it, Ryan Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken” was the soundtrack’s breakout hit, earning the actor a spot on the Billboard Hot 100. It also picked up a Grammy nomination for Best Song Written For Visual Media.

Today, Gosling has shared a Ken EP featuring three new versions of the song: an “in my feelings” acoustic one, a “purple disco machine” dance one, and a “Merry Kristmas Barbie” version, appropriate for the holiday season. That last one has a music video recorded in the studio alongside the track’s writer/producers Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt. Ken’s band also includes Matt Sweeney and Brad Oberhofer.

Watch and listen below.

