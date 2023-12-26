A Composer Breaks Down The Music Theory Behind Jung Kook’s “Standing Next To You”

The first four bars of the chorus follow customary harmonic logic, with the descending bass line underpinning diatonic chords from the aforementioned minor modes (including chord inversions), allowing for smooth voice leading before climbing back up to the D-minor. It’s a departure from the i-♭VI back-and-forth action we’ve heard thus far, and it represents a coherent progression of the song’s harmonic development. This all relates to the concept of “functional harmony” — a tonal framework in which every chord has a predefined job to perform. But when the A♭Maj7♭5 chord arrives, what function does that chord serve? Does it even have a function?

In general, a chord built upon the interval a tritone away from the tonic (home) chord can act as passing chord — which you can think of as a harmonic lubricant that allows the tonic chord to glide through it with ease toward the IV chord. In 20th-Century jazz (especially swing and bebop) and in the Tin Pan Alley days of American popular music, it wouldn’t be uncommon to find a DMaj7 (I) chord sliding into a GMaj7 (IV) via a passing A♭min7♭5 — or even an A♭Maj7♭5. Passing chords are ephemeral by design. You might hear them for one or two beats at most. In “Standing Next To You,” the A♭Maj7♭5 makes too big a statement — and for too long in duration — to behave as a passing chord or merely as some kind of harmonic decoration. Clearly, it’s not a jazz-influenced “tritone substitution.” And I don’t think it’s an example of “prolongation” either (a concept from Schenkerian Analysis, which is a complex and fraught topic, perhaps suitable for us to tackle another time).

When the A♭Maj7♭5 arrives, it displaces the song’s entire center of gravity in a sudden, impressive manner. So maybe that’s its function. The seismic shift brought on by this chord emphasizes the lyrics describing the figurative depth of Jung Kook’s commitment when he’s “Standing Next To You.” The rhythmic phrasing in the melody then goes to make the section feel even more off-balance because the pattern is asymmetrical. (Again, see Figure 4, above.) Jung Kook is singing highly syncopated phrases that group notes together in clusters of three beats, over 4/4 time. This results in a polyrhythmic 4:3 “over-the-barline” feel. Coupled with the already-surprising harmony, it makes the whole unexpected passage sound really hip.

It’s amusing to observe where the A♭Maj7♭5 chord we’ve been referencing comes from. It’s a type of chord popularized by post-bop tenor saxophonist Joe Henderson. You can hear different Maj7♭5 chords threaded all through his classic tune “Inner Urge.” Check it out:

In “Standing Next To You,” the A♭Maj7♭5 eventually melts into a G Major chord following the line, “when it’s deep like DNA,” gently dissipating all the dramatic tension built up in the previous two bars. Finally, the G Major moves to an implied G minor, resolving in iv-i cadence, bringing us back home to D minor. I find the musical architecture quite inventive.

Have You Heard This Elsewhere?

Can you think of another piece of music that moves from the minor tonic to a Major chord a tritone away, and then sits on that chord for two whole bars before resolving to the IV? One similar example that comes to mind is from the Jack Wagner ballad “All I Need.” In that song’s chorus section, the bass line moves from the tonic A to D#, a tritone away. But the chord atop the D# is a B Major, so it’s effectively a 1st-inversion II chord in an A Lydian progression. Not exactly what’s going on in the Jung Kook song — but compelling, nonetheless.

In Pink Floyd’s “Breathe,” we hear movement from B minor to F Major (a tritone away), but those chords are the iii and ♭VII, respectively — i.e., not based around the tonic as in the Jung Kook song. Again, similar — but not the same.

The only example I can think of that employs a tonic-tritone-IV progression in a manner that resembles what’s going on in the chorus of “Standing Next To You” is in the song “Would” by Alice In Chains. Listen to the coda, after the second chorus, when Layne Staley sings “Am I wrong?”. We hear a DMaj to G#Maj (that’s the tonic-to-tritone move), which then resolves down to GMaj (the IV), followed by an E7 (a secondary dominant). The G# chord is enharmonic to A♭ (meaning same pitches, different note names), and the tonic chord is a DMaj rather than Dmin. So the Alice in Chains and Jung Kook passages aren’t identical, but they’re harmonically comparable. Check it out:

Have you noticed anything else significant about the A♭Maj7♭5 chord in “Standing Next To You”? The melody Jung Kook is singing over that chord includes an A♮, which becomes a ♭9 altered chord extension. (Figure 4, above.) This makes the whole affair even more riveting, more intriguing. I wouldn’t be surprised if “Standing Next To You” turns out to be the only single in the history of the Billboard charts to have used an A♭Maj7♭5♭9.

Harmony vs. Sound Design

As a reminder, I didn’t single out this Jung Kook song to analyze because I think the composition is unusual within the context of K-pop music. To the contrary, we’re examining this song precisely because it embodies the kinds of bold harmonic choices we commonly find in K-pop — and which are conspicuously scarce in Western pop these days. Listen to the rich harmony in “Superhuman” by NCT 127 and witness all the unexpected twists and turns. Check out “snowy night” by Billlie, for some tasty and nourishing chord changes. Behold “One (Monster & Infinity)” by SuperM and “Pink Venom” by Blackpink for sinuous modal mixtures (e.g., Phrygian Dominant to Aeolian to Mixolydian.). And on and on, the list continues.

If it’s true that K-pop sphere values thoughtful harmony and melody as a genre-defining characteristic, why doesn’t mainstream Western pop emphasize this value in the same way? Why was harmony stressed more in Western pop in previous generations than it is now? More to the point: why do songwriters today, as a matter of course, deliberately employ more sophisticated chords and melody when working in K-pop than when they’re working in mainstream Western pop? I haven’t found satisfying answers to these questions — and maybe there are none. But at the risk of grasping at straws, perhaps we can approach something resembling a cogent explanation by looking at broader musical trends in the West.

Over the years, music in the West has become more sound-design driven than harmony driven. Certainly, we can hear this in film scoring — and the music of Hans Zimmer may be the most obvious exemplar of this tendency. Tools for sampling and synthesis (subtractive, wavetable, FM, granular, spectral, physical modeling) have evolved and grown in abundance, as have tools for post-processing (modulation, time-based, dynamics, filters). And the proliferation of digital-audio workstations (DAWs) has made these tools orders-of-magnitude cheaper than they were decades ago. In Western pop music, writer/producers have drifted towards using sound design as a means of building excitement, evoking pathos, and sparking listeners’ imaginations — whereas, previously, these tasks fell more into the domain of melody, harmony, and counterpoint. Indeed, as we explored in a previous In Theory article, on Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” to modern ears, chromatic lines and chords featuring upper extensions (and altered extensions) moving through moments of tension and release via circle-of-fifths-type relationships can sound nostalgic or old-fashioned — and to jaded listeners, perhaps corny. Even in 21st-Century contemporary classical music, you’re likely to find that the most celebrated works assiduously avoid established harmonic techniques. If composers like Kaija Saariaho, Nico Muhly, or Max Richter were to employ traditional musical grammar — or even 20th-Century atonal constructs — as a central feature of their music, listeners would invariably find it sounding dated.

We can further understand the situation using an analogy from the field of telecommunications: the “message” signal is the information you want to transmit, and the “carrier” signal is the means of transmission. Traditionally, if you were to hear an A Major chord played on a piano, the “message” would be the notes that combine to create the A Major chord, and the “carrier” would be the sound of the piano. Both signals are necessary for the music to reach your ears, and they each play a distinct role in transmitting the information. In modern Western music, increasingly, the roles of “message” and “signal” have become reversed. Today, the sound of the instrument (sound design) has assumed the primary role of “message,” whereas the A Major chord (the harmony) has become the means of transmitting the sound-designed instrument. For better or worse (no judgment here), this role reversal has become an essential ingredient to making music sound modern.

Earlier, I posed a rhetorical question about who’s gatekeeping the boundaries of K-pop and mainstream Western pop with respect to harmony and production. I’m not aware of any mustache-twirling aristocrat or cat-stroking James Bond villain dictating these things from record-company headquarters. On the contrary: I think the songwriters/producers themselves have simply internalized the notion that when working in Western pop, it’s imperative that the sound design and production grab the listener first and foremost, with harmony assuming a secondary role. And if the chords and melody are “saying too much,” the music risks sounding outmoded — or even treacly. It’s just something producers/songwriters instinctively know, and perhaps many of them have never questioned the underlying musical/cultural assumptions. As the thinking goes, if you want a hit, just use rudimentary harmony and make the song interesting through creative sound design, performance, and production.

The music of Silk Sonic (examined in a previous In Theory article) can serve as an edifying case. I suspect Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars wanted to indulge in a stew of rich harmony, and they recognized the only way they could get away with it in today’s pop milieu was by inventing an overtly retro façade in which to wrap it. If you pair sophisticated harmonic language with kitschy 1970s leisure suits, maybe modern audiences will accept it. Indeed, their collaboration represents almost a different subgenre of mainstream modern pop. And what about K-pop? I wonder if writers/producers working in K-pop may be doing something similar: smuggling stimulating harmony into a modern pop presentation that they understand Western audiences will accept on the basis of its Korean “otherness.”

Paging Edward Said

OK, here’s where we get to the awkward part of the article. It’s always perilous to make broad pronouncements about different music genres, and perhaps I’ve already waded in too far with sweeping generalizations about K-pop versus Western pop. (After all, we can easily find exceptions to the genre distinctions I outlined above.) But I am curious about the extent to which Western audiences are eager to embrace the complex harmony found in so much K-pop due to an unacknowledged “Orientalist” distinction. (I’m referencing the Edward Said concept of Orientalism here.)

This also raises questions about what is preventing K-pop from escaping its otherness so that it simply becomes part of “pop” in mainstream music. Is the “K” marker holding back the genre? And would K-pop risk losing its most compelling characteristics in the process of flattening itself into mainstream Western pop? I don’t have good answers here, and maybe the premises on which I’m basing these questions are flawed themselves. What do you think?