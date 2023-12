Earlier this year, Irish folk singer Brigid Mae Power released a new album, Dream From The Deep Well. Today, to round out her year, she’s shared a cover of “Rose Marie,” the 1924 Broadway tune that was popularized in the ’50s by country singer Slim Whitman. “Someone dear to me loves this Slim Whitman song and so I recorded this for them,” Power wrote. “Merry Christmas, hold your loved ones tight.” Listen below.

Rose Marie by Brigid Mae Power