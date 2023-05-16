A couple months back, the Irish folk singer Brigid Mae Power shared the title track from her new album new album, Dream From The Deep Well, and the next month came out with “Counting Down.” Her follow-up to 2020’s Head Above Water arrives in June, and today she’s putting out another track from it, the immersive and fantastical “Waterford Song.”

“‘The Waterford Song’ is my meditation on the place where my family have lived for over 1,000 years,” Power said in a statement. “I played at a festival there on this huge country estate and all of the trees there had been planted by my grandfather. It was an experience that allowed me new perspectives.”

Listen below.

Dream From The Deep Well is out 6/30 via Fire Records.