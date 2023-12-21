On Tuesday night, Kitchen Sink Festival took place at Lodge Room in Los Angeles, with appearances from Angel Olsen, Devendra Banhart (who helped organize the event), Jim James, Rodrigo Amarante, Shannon Lay, and more. John C. Reilly hosted and all proceeds went to the Hollywood Food Coalition. Bethany Cosentino was also one of the performers, and she broke out a rendition of “Blue Christmas,” made famous by Elvis Presley and appropriate for the holiday season. Watch some video below.

The assembled talent also covered the Velvet Underground’s “I Found A Reason.”