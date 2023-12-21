UK drill rapper Central Cee engaged in a few collaborations this year, such as with Drake for an On The Radar freestyle, PinkPantheress for “Nice to meet you,” and, most importantly, Dave for the Split Decision EP, which contained the massive hit “Sprinter.” Today, with only a little over a week left until 2024, Central Cee shared “Entrapreneur,” his first solo song of the year and a strong way to close it out. It pays homage to streetwear culture, and the intro has a quick feature from fashion brand entrepreneur Mikey Trapstar. Watch the video for it below, filmed in London and Lapland.