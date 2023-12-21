Central Cee – “Entrapreneur”

New Music December 21, 2023 6:43 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Central Cee – “Entrapreneur”

New Music December 21, 2023 6:43 PM By Danielle Chelosky

UK drill rapper Central Cee engaged in a few collaborations this year, such as with Drake for an On The Radar freestyle, PinkPantheress for “Nice to meet you,” and, most importantly, Dave for the Split Decision EP, which contained the massive hit “Sprinter.” Today, with only a little over a week left until 2024, Central Cee shared “Entrapreneur,” his first solo song of the year and a strong way to close it out. It pays homage to streetwear culture, and the intro has a quick feature from fashion brand entrepreneur Mikey Trapstar. Watch the video for it below, filmed in London and Lapland.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

TikTok Has Made Shoegaze Bigger Than Ever

4 days ago 0

The Top 40 Pop Songs Of 2023

3 days ago 0

Ryan Gosling And Mark Ronson Release Christmas Version Of “I’m Just Ken”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest