Drake & Central Cee’s On The Radar Freestyle: Pretty Good!

Everyone makes fun of Drake, but there’s a reason the guy became a dominant rap star. Every once in a while, he reminds us. This past weekend, Drake and the London rap star appeared together on On The Radar, the New York platform run by the Power 105.1 radio host Gabe P. On The Radar has been around for a few years, and it mostly documents the New York drill scene. Artists like Ice Spice, Kenzo B, and the godawful joke-rap star Lil Mabu have all done On The Radar freestyles. This is not home turf for Drake, but Drake’s great superpower is his ability to turn the entire rap landscape into his home turf.

In their On The Radar freestyle, Drake and Central Cee both jumped on an energetic, off-kilter drill track and flexed casually. Drake sounded slightly tired, in a big-brother sort of way, and he got some good punchlines off. I liked this bit: “We know some demon guys with jealous and evil eyes/ You know that’s how Jesus died, you know that’s how Julius Caesar died/ I bet they were decent guys, I swear they remind me of me sometimes.” Jesus and Julius Caesar were decent guys who remind Drake of himself! Also: “The morning rain clouds up my window, I swear I feel like Dido.” He feels like Dido!

Central Cee has become a huge UK star in the past year or two, and his single “Doja” got some burn on this side of the Atlantic last year. A couple of months ago, Cee and fellow UK star Dave released the surprise collaborative EP Split Decision, and their song “Sprinter” became Cee’s first #1 hit in the UK. It could’ve been easy to be completely overshadowed by Drake, but Cee shined right next to him, and he got off some good lines, too: “It used to be 3.5s, now I can sell out the O2 arena twice/ Don’t ask what the fee looks like,” “Crib so big I might get out of breath if I walk too quick up the stairs in the mansion/ They weren’t there for the action.” Check it out below.

In other Drake news, he recently spent an hour in bed, doing an interview with the TikTok comedian Bobbi Althoff on her podcast, which is called The Really Good Podcast. Althoff’s whole thing appears to be asking uncomfortable questions, so she asked Drake how much money he has and why he hasn’t gotten married yet. I haven’t listened to the whole thing yet, but Scott assures me that it’s funny. Here it is:

Drake is currently on tour with 21 Savage, and he played Brooklyn’s Barclays Center over the weekend. During Drake’s set, someone tossed a vape onstage, and Drake was not amused: “There’s no way you’re taking your life serious if you think I’m gonna pick this vape up and vape with you at the fuckin’ Barclays Center. You got some real life evaluating to do, throwing this fuckin’ lemon mint vape up here.”